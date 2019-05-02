UMB Bank N A MO Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $21,197,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 228.4% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 21,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.92.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $202.66. 12,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,460. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.44 and a 12 month high of $206.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

