UMB Bank N A MO Buys 538 Shares of PPL Corp (PPL)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in PPL were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in PPL by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 58,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in PPL by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,413,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in PPL during the first quarter valued at $505,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 58,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Finally, McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 9,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PPL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered PPL from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PPL from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

PPL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.99. 39,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.52.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William H. Spence sold 225,365 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $7,324,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Paul W. Thompson sold 7,419 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $232,066.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

