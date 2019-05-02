ULS Technology (ULS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $64.00

ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 64.60 ($0.84), with a volume of 89631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.98, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 million and a PE ratio of 12.19.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of Internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services. The company also provides risk management and compliance consultancy services for solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

