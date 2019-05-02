UBS Group Reiterates “€56.50” Price Target for Axel Springer (SPR)

Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) has been assigned a €56.50 ($65.70) price target by UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPR. Barclays set a €62.50 ($72.67) target price on Axel Springer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Axel Springer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Axel Springer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €58.34 ($67.84).

SPR stock opened at €50.65 ($58.90) on Thursday. Axel Springer has a twelve month low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a twelve month high of €73.80 ($85.81).

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

