UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Synthomer (SYNT)

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 340 ($4.44).

SYNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.93) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Numis Securities raised shares of Synthomer to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 486.40 ($6.36).

Shares of SYNT stock opened at GBX 420.20 ($5.49) on Monday. Synthomer has a 52-week low of GBX 346.60 ($4.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 580.50 ($7.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 9.10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Synthomer’s payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

In related news, insider Brendan Connolly bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £3,800 ($4,965.37). Also, insider Calum MacLean sold 73,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.08), for a total transaction of £287,490.45 ($375,657.19).

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

