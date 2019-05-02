Tyler Technologies (TYL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95, Morningstar.com reports. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.20-5.35 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $5.20-$5.35 EPS.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $9.88 on Thursday, hitting $216.03. 610,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,100. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.95. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $252.47.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $760,454.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,798 shares in the company, valued at $37,608,552.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $6,025,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,676 shares of company stock worth $8,798,254. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $81,675,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,669,000 after purchasing an additional 303,947 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,035,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,613,000 after purchasing an additional 119,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $21,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.13.

WARNING: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/tyler-technologies-tyl-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-meets-estimates.html.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.