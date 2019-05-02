Tristar Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (TSTR)

Tristar Coin (CURRENCY:TSTR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Tristar Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Tristar Coin has a market cap of $350.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Tristar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tristar Coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000987 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tristar Coin Profile

TSTR is a coin. Tristar Coin’s total supply is 255,027,857 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,857 coins. Tristar Coin’s official website is www.tristarcoin.com . Tristar Coin’s official Twitter account is @tristarcoin

Tristar Coin Coin Trading

Tristar Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tristar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tristar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tristar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

