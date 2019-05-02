TriNet Group Inc (TNET) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for TriNet Group in a report released on Monday, April 29th. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.80 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TriNet Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.63.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.60. 1,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 2.12.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.65 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 54.21% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 27,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $1,675,203.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,590,466.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $1,382,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,883 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,207. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in TriNet Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,282,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,532,000 after acquiring an additional 72,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,282,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,532,000 after buying an additional 72,091 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,712,000 after buying an additional 27,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,057,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,252,000 after buying an additional 142,778 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TriNet Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,104,000 after buying an additional 87,241 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

