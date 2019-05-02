Trex (TREX) Shares Down 9.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) shares were down 9.5% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $65.00 and last traded at $69.27. Approximately 5,482,785 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 534% from the average daily volume of 864,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.53.

The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Trex had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The company had revenue of $179.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on TREX shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $330,442.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James E. Cline sold 13,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,051,935.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,378.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,097,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,467,000 after acquiring an additional 32,774 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trex by 40.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the third quarter worth about $1,162,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Trex by 7.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trex by 31.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,326,000 after purchasing an additional 141,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.96.

Trex Company Profile (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

