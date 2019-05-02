Trex Company Inc (TREX) Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Trex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Trex to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

NYSE:TREX opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.98. Trex has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $90.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $179.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.75 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

In other Trex news, insider James E. Cline sold 13,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,051,935.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,378.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $330,442.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,843,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,795,000 after purchasing an additional 128,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Trex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,843,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,795,000 after purchasing an additional 128,870 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Trex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,191,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Trex by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,298,000 after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Trex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,179,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,574,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

