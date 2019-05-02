TransGlobe Energy (TGA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ TGA traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,828. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $137.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.09. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.13.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.63 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 6.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that TransGlobe Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. TransGlobe Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,163,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 243,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,168,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 406,919 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 244,965 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 976,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 413,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 116.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 844,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 454,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

