Traders Sell Wynn Resorts (WYNN) on Strength (WYNN)

Investors sold shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $85.31 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $106.84 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $21.53 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Wynn Resorts had the 11th highest net out-flow for the day. Wynn Resorts traded up $1.69 for the day and closed at $146.14

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.24.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The casino operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $2,346,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,510,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $50,158.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 3,830 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,943 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Traders Sell Wynn Resorts (WYNN) on Strength (WYNN)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/traders-sell-wynn-resorts-wynn-on-strength-wynn.html.

About Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.