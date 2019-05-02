Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,100 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,979% compared to the average daily volume of 76 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $59.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 157,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $9,357,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 18.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

