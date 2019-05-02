Tractor Supply (TSCO) Stake Lowered by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,358,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,118,000 after acquiring an additional 35,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,740,000 after buying an additional 829,133 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12,298.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,941,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,909,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 73.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,339,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,619,000 after buying an additional 987,193 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,949,000 after buying an additional 195,817 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 7,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $784,048.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $198,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,369 shares of company stock worth $34,881,726. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $100.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.58. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $64.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.98.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/tractor-supply-tsco-stake-lowered-by-dearborn-partners-llc.html.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.