Tower Bridge Advisors Has $9.64 Million Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 44.5% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $11,322,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marie A. Chandoha sold 45,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $2,048,692.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,133,617 shares of company stock valued at $52,111,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $46.17. 28,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,165,744. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

