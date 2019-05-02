Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:TNXP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 218,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,661. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.86.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($6.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.66) by ($2.44). On average, research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seth Lederman bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.