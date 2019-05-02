Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 62,807 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 62,807 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,548.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,730,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112,651 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,896,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,335,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 517.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,291,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,800 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.28. 7,755,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,668,764. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,210 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $837,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 269,368 shares in the company, valued at $11,165,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $621,159.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,119.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,223. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. ValuEngine upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.85.

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

