Timkensteel (TMST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Timkensteel had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Timkensteel stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.82. 228,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Timkensteel has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $453.91 million, a PE ratio of 89.27 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMST. Zacks Investment Research cut Timkensteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut Timkensteel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timkensteel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

