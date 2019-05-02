Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Tile Shop has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Tile Shop to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

TTS stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Tile Shop has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $257.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.76.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Tile Shop had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tile Shop will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $188,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $487,400. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tile Shop stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,980 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of Tile Shop worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tile Shop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Tile Shop in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/tile-shop-holdings-inc-tts-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-05.html.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.