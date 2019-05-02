TFS Financial (TFSL) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

TFSL stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. TFS Financial has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 0.23.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,615,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 86,470 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1,044.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,436,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,599,000 after acquiring an additional 130,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,436,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,599,000 after acquiring an additional 130,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 19,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

