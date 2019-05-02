Textainer Group (TGH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Textainer Group to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). Textainer Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Textainer Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TGH opened at $9.51 on Thursday. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $550.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Textainer Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Textainer Group worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 25.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

