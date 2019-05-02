TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,261,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 412,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 193,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 266,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $305.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00, a PEG ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.59. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $282.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

