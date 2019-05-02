Tetra Tech (TTEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TTEK stock traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.96. 7,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,690. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.56.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $441,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $35,937.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,759 shares of company stock worth $4,369,972. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $8,067,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 60,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $209,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Tetra Tech (TTEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/tetra-tech-ttek-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-06-eps.html.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.