Teladoc Health (TDOC) Issues Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) issued an update on its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.44–0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.4. The company issued revenue guidance of $128-131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.02 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-1.66–1.52 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.00. 3,437,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.40. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.53.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.99 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.00.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,744,928.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldstein sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,299,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,901.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,944,891 in the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

