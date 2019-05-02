TD Securities Raises CGI (GIB.A) Price Target to C$110.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$97.00 to C$110.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a C$92.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Desjardins downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$94.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$104.00 price objective on shares of CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$100.86.

Shares of GIB.A stock traded up C$0.84 on Thursday, hitting C$96.92. 423,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,117. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54. CGI has a 52 week low of C$61.73 and a 52 week high of C$77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

