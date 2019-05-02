Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $925.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.44 million. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.
NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.81. 33,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,318. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
In related news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $39,119.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
TMHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.
