Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,280,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,160,000 after buying an additional 417,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,252,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,037,250,000 after buying an additional 875,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,576,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,839,000 after buying an additional 3,125,070 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,998,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,109,000 after buying an additional 291,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,737,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,339,000 after buying an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB opened at $144.53 on Thursday. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $145.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Chubb from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In other Chubb news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,437 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $326,411.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,737,827.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,879 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $2,412,771.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,265 shares in the company, valued at $25,946,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Chubb Ltd (CB)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/taylor-cottrill-erickson-associates-inc-increases-holdings-in-chubb-ltd-cb.html.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.