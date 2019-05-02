Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) Receives $59.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.53.

TCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Mizuho set a $48.00 price target on Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

NYSE:TCO opened at $50.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.78. Taubman Centers has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $65.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.65). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $160.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taubman Centers will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Taubman Centers by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Taubman Centers by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.