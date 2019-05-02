Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) PT Raised to $66.00 at UBS Group

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.10). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 50.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,192,299 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,792,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,792,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,560 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,896.9% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 848,842 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,231,000 after purchasing an additional 806,335 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,037,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,400,000 after purchasing an additional 586,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth approximately $16,215,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.