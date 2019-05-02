Tableau Software (DATA) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.58-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Tableau Software also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.22-0.33 EPS.

NYSE:DATA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.26. 1,592,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,893. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.19. Tableau Software has a 1-year low of $89.37 and a 1-year high of $136.92.

Get Tableau Software alerts:

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.24 million. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. Tableau Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tableau Software will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DATA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Tableau Software to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $142.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tableau Software to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tableau Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tableau Software has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.41.

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,044.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $250,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,132,249.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 752,046 shares of company stock valued at $91,574,008. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/tableau-software-data-updates-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.