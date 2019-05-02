T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) to post sales of $11.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us posted sales of $10.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full year sales of $45.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.91 billion to $46.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $47.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.89 billion to $48.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for T-Mobile Us.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.15.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.61. 2,011,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile Us has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.

In other T-Mobile Us news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $3,040,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,598,516.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO G Michael Sievert sold 4,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $350,682.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 543,391 shares in the company, valued at $39,982,709.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth $1,507,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 7.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 9.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 5.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,630,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $114,406,000 after buying an additional 84,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,471,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,156,000,000 after buying an additional 132,709 shares during the last quarter. 34.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

