Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Shares Bought by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 377,840 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,543 shares during the period. Synovus Financial comprises 1.2% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $12,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,318,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,363,000 after purchasing an additional 852,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,056,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 328,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 611.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 75,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Sunday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

NYSE:SNV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.21. 44,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,499. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.05 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/synovus-financial-corp-snv-shares-bought-by-keeley-teton-advisors-llc.html.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.