Synalloy (SYNL) Announces Earnings Results

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Synalloy had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter. Synalloy updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Synalloy stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.32. Synalloy has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In other Synalloy news, CEO Craig C. Bram acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,306.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fund Lp Privet acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $826,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 76,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Synalloy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Synalloy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 26,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Synalloy by 19.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 374,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 62,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synalloy by 19.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 62,258 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

