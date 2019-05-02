Synacor (SYNC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Synacor stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.48. Synacor has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. Research analysts predict that Synacor will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Synacor in the fourth quarter valued at $711,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Synacor by 4.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Emancipation Management LLC increased its stake in Synacor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 626,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in Synacor by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 330,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Synacor by 4.8% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 220,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

