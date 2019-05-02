Symantec (SYMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Symantec to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.
Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Symantec had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Symantec to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ SYMC opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Symantec has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Symantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a report on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a report on Friday, February 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.94.
About Symantec
Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.
Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.