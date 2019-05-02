Svb Leerink Weighs in on Veracyte Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (VCYT)

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Veracyte in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Svb Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Veracyte to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.68. 22,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,058. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 0.95. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $26.80.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million.

In other Veracyte news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $203,120.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 103,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,583.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 956,151 shares of company stock worth $19,865,410 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Veracyte by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Veracyte by 65,322.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

