Superior Industries International (SUP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research set a $15.00 price target on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Superior Industries International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 million, a PE ratio of -96.20 and a beta of 2.02. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.88 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Superior Industries International will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,116,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 168,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 62,717 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 64,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

