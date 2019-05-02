SunTrust Banks (STI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.65.

NYSE:STI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. SunTrust Banks has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.26%. SunTrust Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In other news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 6,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $419,216.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,203.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $2,642,754.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,395,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,771. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 2,274.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 64.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 66,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

