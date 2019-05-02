SunTrust Banks Increases Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Price Target to $118.00

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wood & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.35. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $758.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,839,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,081,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 24,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total transaction of $2,268,464.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,890 shares in the company, valued at $22,192,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,710 shares of company stock worth $23,994,421. Corporate insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 437.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 774.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter worth $94,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.