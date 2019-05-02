SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

CHK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.01.

Shares of CHK opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.39.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Ngp Energy Capital Management, sold 5,913,736 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $19,456,191.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 34.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,578,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 241,399 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 122.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 31,803 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

