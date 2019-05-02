Sunniva (SNN) Shares Down 9.4%

Sunniva Inc (CNSX:SNN) traded down 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.74. 125,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 44,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Sunniva Company Profile (CNSX:SNN)

Sunniva Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated medical cannabis company in California and Canada. The company focuses on producing medical cannabis; and converting trim to extracted products, such as cannabis oil. It also owns and operates a network of 7 clinics in Canada specializing in medical cannabis; and provides custom, private-label vaporizers serving approximately 80 brands in the North American marketplace.

