Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,408 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 65.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. GMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

SU traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.43. 163,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,643. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $42.55.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

