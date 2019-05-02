Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 7,606 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 76,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 97,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 48,979 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 146,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,917. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $32.45.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

