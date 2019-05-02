Strategic Education Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (STRA)

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the health services provider on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Strategic Education has a payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Shares of STRA opened at $158.56 on Thursday. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $159.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The health services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Strategic Education had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Strategic Education news, General Counsel Lizette Benedi Herraiz sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $279,798.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,229.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $773,040.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,871.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,412 shares of company stock worth $6,357,729 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Strategic Education from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

