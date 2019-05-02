Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $457,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.48. The stock had a trading volume of 25,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,014. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $48.91.

