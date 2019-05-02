Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.57 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,294 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.32. 302,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

