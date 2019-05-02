Stepan (SCL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Get Stepan alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of SCL stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.03. 229,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,400. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $68.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.57 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 5.40%. Stepan’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $182,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,209,374.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,007,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 500 shares of company stock worth $45,141 and sold 17,927 shares worth $1,664,845. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stepan by 227.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stepan in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Stepan in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.