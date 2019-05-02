SPS Commerce (SPSC) PT Raised to $120.00 at Benchmark

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPSC. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. First Analysis raised SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.58.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.37. 265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,734. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $66.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 10.71%. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $283,780.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,535.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 4,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $396,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,731. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $10,748,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 411.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,125,000 after purchasing an additional 187,488 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 56.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 62.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,716,000 after purchasing an additional 45,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.