SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (EBND)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

EBND opened at $26.52 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

