SP Plus (SP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $409.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.85 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 3.62%.

Shares of SP Plus stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 131,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,310. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $788.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SP Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In related news, EVP John Ricchiuto sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $177,261.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Toy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $82,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services to commercial, hospitality, institutional, municipal and governmental, and aviation clients in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

